Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Sona asks Maitree to leave the house so they can take care of Nandish. However, the latter overhears the conversation and locks himself in a room.

The family members bring out Nandish and he asks Sona to promise that he will never let Maitree go out of the house. Sona makes a promise. Soon, Nandini enters the house and Maitree and Ashish get elated to see her. Maitree takes Nandini to meet her son Nandish.

Now, in the coming episode, Nandish refuses to accept Nandini as his mother. He calls Maitree his mother which irks Nandini. Vasundhara soon adds fuel to fire and instigates Nandini. Sona, on the other hand, decides to ask Maitree to leave the house. While she has this conversation with Kusum, Nandinsh overhears and gets worried. He goes missing from the home. Nandini and Maitree learn about it and get worried for their son.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree find Nandish?

