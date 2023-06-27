Maitree spoiler: Bajrangi comes to Maitree and Nandini’s rescue

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has been coming up with a perfect blend of drama and suspense in its recent episodes. According to the plot, Maitree tells the family that Ashish’s impersonator is Saransh. The latter also reveals his true identity. He also reveals about killing Ashish. This news shocks Nandini and the entire family. Later, Saransh makes everyone unconscious and takes away Harsh with him.

Maitree and Nandini join hands to fight against Saransh and bring Harsh home. They head to a godown to find Harsh. However, four goons come and stand in front of them. One of them knocks out Nandini, and she falls unconscious. Maitree gets scared and tries to wake up Nandini. However, a goon holds Maitree at gunpoint.

In the coming episode, Maitree struggles to save Nandini and fights with the goons. She prays to god for some miracle. Soon, Bajrangi comes to the venue as a knight in shining armor for Maitree and Nandini. He witnesses the two ladies trapped amongst goons and fights with them to save them.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Bajrangi also help Maitree to find Harsh?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

