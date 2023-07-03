Maitree spoiler: Maitree reunites with her baby  

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Maitree delivers a baby boy. The family brings the baby and mother home. Saransh kidnaps the newborn. The family’s joy quickly turns into despair as they receive a ransom demand of a whopping 2 crores for the baby’s safe return.

Maitree manages to arrange the money and confronts Saransh, hoping to be reunited with her baby. However, her hopes are shattered when Saransh cunningly takes the money but refuses to hand over the baby. Devastated and desperate, Maitree returns home only to face another shocking betrayal. Harsh, her husband, enraged by the turn of events, blames Maitree for the entire situation and kicks her out of the house, leaving her broken and alone.

In the coming episode, Saransh finds a lady and gives the baby to her. He also gives her money to take care of the baby while he is away. The lady decides to flee away with the money. Hence, she throws the baby inside the dustbin and vanishes. Maitree, devastated as she lost her baby and husband, passes by the dustbin and overhears a baby crying. Unaware it is her baby, Maitree picks it up and takes the baby along with her.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree learn that it is her baby?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.