Television | Spoilers

Maitree spoiler: Nandini on a mission to destroy Maitree’s event company

Nandini plans to demolish Maitree's office, but soon, Maitree arrives there. She shifts her office to her house and takes all her stuff along. However, Nandini plans to destroy Maitree’s event company hence she deletes all the data. Maitree gets worried about the missing data from her laptop in Zee TV’s show Maitree

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 May,2023 17:34:18
Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Nandini makes a big plan. She decides to fake suicide drama to kick out Maitree. Nandini jumps off the cliff after discussing her plan with her mother. However, Ashish and Maitree get trapped in her plan and save her from falling off the cliff. Later, Maitree decides to leave the house after Nandini asks her to go.

Maitree explains to Nandish that she must return to her house to care for her mother. Before leaving the house, she bids everyone farewell. However, when Nandini comes to speak to her, Maitree confronts her about the fake suicide drama. Nandini gets shocked. However, she kicks Maitree out of the house. A saddened Maitree asks Dinesh to take her home.

In the coming episode, Nandini plans to demolish Maitree’s office, but soon, Maitree arrives there. She shifts her office to her house and takes all her stuff along. However, Nandini plans to destroy Maitree’s event company hence she deletes all the data. Maitree gets worried about the missing data from her laptop.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree learn about Nandini’s plan?

