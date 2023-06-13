Maitree spoiler: Sona and Maitree join hands against Kamna

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Maitree disguises herself as a man and questions Kamna about the evil deed she has done so far. Meanwhile, Harsh watches him from a distance. Kamna understands Maitree’s plan and soon backfires it. Kamna starts her drama in front of Harsh and yet again defeats Maitree.

Kamna returns home with Harsh but decides to leave the house. However, Harsh stops her and promises never to doubt her. Nandini questions Maitree’s partner in crime. Soon, Ashish reveals his involvement and claims Kamna to be a culprit. Soon, Harsh and Ashish fight, and the latter slaps Harsh. Maitree gets shocked and rebukes Ashish for his action.

In the coming episode, Sona takes Maitree to her room and apologizes for always blaming her. Sona mentions how her son was responsible for his death, not her. Maitree hugs her. Soon, Sona motivates Maitree to fight her battle and assures her support. Maitree gets happy with Sona’s support and fights for her love and family.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree manage to expose Kamna with the help of Sona?

