Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Sarkar decides to marry Yashoda. However, at the wedding, Meet and SP Bhati’s video gets viral and everyone questions Meet’s character. Meet is hurt knowing that Manmeet made her video and lashes out at him.

Later, the people protest against Meet at the court. Manmeet tells the truth about the video to the judge. He confesses his mistake and apologizes to Meet. They return home and Shagun attempts suicide, but Manmeet stops her and promises to drop Meet back at the Ahlawat Mansion. Meanwhile, Meet visits Rajvardhan and decides to walk away from Manmeet to see him happy.

Now, in the coming episode, Rajvardhan meets with an accident while returning home. Manmeet happens to see Rajvardhan being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The doctors operate on Rajvardhan but his health deteriorates. Soon, Rajvardhan, who is on his deathbed, calls Manmeet and asks him to make a promise. While talking to Manmeet, Rajvardhan breathes his last.

What will happen next? Will Meet know about Rajvardhan’s death?

