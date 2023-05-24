ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Mahinder to kidnap Cheeku during Sumeet’s birthday party

Sarkar, Mahinder and Gunwanti decide to teach Meet a lesson during the birthday party by sending Cheeku away. At the party, Mahinder sneaks Cheeku out and decides to handover him over to Kanika in Zee TV’s show, Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 May,2023 12:53:31
ee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As seen so far, the doctor informs Meet that Cheeku has a rare blood group AB-. Meet gets happy as her blood matches with Cheeku, and she donates it. While unconscious donating her blood to Cheeku, the fake mother comes to the ward and attempts to kill Cheeku. However, Meet awakes, and the lady runs out of the ward. Later, post-Cheeku’s discharge, Meet sends him off with the couple.

Meet witnesses the couple talking on the phone about money and gets shocked. She finally learns they are fake parents and saves Cheeku from the couple. She sends Cheeku and Sumeet home. Meet goes to the police station as she gets the couple arrested. At the police station, she finds the fake DNA papers and witnesses the original stamp of the government official. Soon, she reveals to Manmeet that someone badly wants Cheeku and has planned his kidnapping. She tries to uncover the truth along with Manmeet.

In the coming episode, Manmeet and Meet decide to celebrate Sumeet’s birthday at home. They plan the decoration and costume party. Sarkar, Mahinder, and Gunwanti decide to teach Meet a lesson during the birthday party by sending Cheeku away. Cheeku wears an animal costume at the party, and Mahinder sees him. He smartly sneaks Cheeku out and decides to handover him over to Kanika.

What will happen next? Will Kanika finally get her hand over Cheeku, or will Meet save him?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

