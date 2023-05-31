ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Meet learns about Cheeku being her son

A priest talks about Meet’s missing son being alive and staying at the orphanage. Meet finally learns that her son is alive and it is none other than Cheeku in Zee TV’s show, Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 May,2023 11:42:40
Loyal viewers of Zee TV’s Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, have witnessed interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Manmeet and Meet search for Sumeet. The latter smartly leaves hints for her mother to locate her. Meet understands Sumeet’s hints and reaches the location where she is being trapped. Meet manages to enter the room and witnesses Sumeet. She fights with Kanika and others and saves Sumeet. Meet brings Sumeet home.

Meet decide to adopt Cheeku and shares her idea with Manmeet. The latter supports Meet’s decision. On the other hand, Sarkar finds Cheeku’s locket. He is shocked when he witnesses Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat’s photo in the locket. He learns that Cheeku is Meet’s son from her first marriage. Sarkar decides to hide the truth and seek revenge from Meet.

In the coming episode, Meet organizes a special puja for Meet Ahlawat and calls a priest home. The priest reveals about a miracle that happened six years ago. During his conversation, he talks about Meet’s missing son being alive and staying at the orphanage. Meet connects all dots and finally learns that her son is alive and it is none other than Cheeku. Meet hugs Manmeet and shares her excitement with him.

What will happen next? Will Meet reunite with her son Cheeku?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

