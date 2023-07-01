ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: OMG! Sumeet discovers Shagun's true colors

Sumeet slaps Shlok for putting cheap allegations about Raunak. Sumeet refuses to believe Shlok and Raunak’s girlfriend's statements in Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jul,2023 12:41:56
Meet spoiler: OMG! Sumeet discovers Shagun's true colors

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Sumeet accepts Raunak’s proposal and agrees to marry him. Shlok, who had developed strong feelings for Sumeet, is shattered upon learning about her choice.

Shlok brings Raunak’s girlfriend in front of Sumeet on her Haldi day. She reveals Raunak’s true identity in front of Sumeet. She mentions how Raunak has had many girlfriends in the past, and he has used them for his personal motives. Sumeet gets shocked and slaps Shlok for putting cheap allegations about Raunak. Sumeet refuses to believe Shlok and Raunak’s girlfriend’s statements.

In the coming episode, Sumeet finds a group of blind children attempting to cross the road. She quickly intervenes, stopping her car and rushing to assist the vulnerable kids. However, to her dismay, she discovers that Shagun, distracted by her phone while driving, was dangerously approaching the children. Acting swiftly, Sumeet saves the children. As concerned pedestrians confront Shagun about her reckless behavior, she tries to silence them by offering money as compensation. Sumeet, shocked by Shagun’s insensitivity, decides to confront her and unveil the truth. It is then revealed that the negligent driver is Shagun herself.

Will Sumeet fight with Shagun?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: The team of Pooja Entertainment's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' wishes everyone, Eid Mubarak igniting the excitement for its release on EID 2024

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

