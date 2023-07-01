Meet spoiler: OMG! Sumeet discovers Shagun's true colors

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Sumeet accepts Raunak’s proposal and agrees to marry him. Shlok, who had developed strong feelings for Sumeet, is shattered upon learning about her choice.

Shlok brings Raunak’s girlfriend in front of Sumeet on her Haldi day. She reveals Raunak’s true identity in front of Sumeet. She mentions how Raunak has had many girlfriends in the past, and he has used them for his personal motives. Sumeet gets shocked and slaps Shlok for putting cheap allegations about Raunak. Sumeet refuses to believe Shlok and Raunak’s girlfriend’s statements.

In the coming episode, Sumeet finds a group of blind children attempting to cross the road. She quickly intervenes, stopping her car and rushing to assist the vulnerable kids. However, to her dismay, she discovers that Shagun, distracted by her phone while driving, was dangerously approaching the children. Acting swiftly, Sumeet saves the children. As concerned pedestrians confront Shagun about her reckless behavior, she tries to silence them by offering money as compensation. Sumeet, shocked by Shagun’s insensitivity, decides to confront her and unveil the truth. It is then revealed that the negligent driver is Shagun herself.

Will Sumeet fight with Shagun?

