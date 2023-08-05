ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Shagun hits Shlok with a rod

Shlok comes to Priya’s rescue. He locks Shagun and fights with the goons. However, Shagun manages to free herself and hits Shlok with a rod in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Aug,2023 10:55:12
The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Shagun gets angry after her plan to save Raunak fails. Sumeet takes Priya to Shagun’s house and hides her there. Meanwhile, she fools Shagun and sends her to an isolated location. Sumeet (Ashi Singh) goes to jail and, along with Raj, tries to make Raunak confess the truth. Sumeet and Raj create a panic situation to get the truth out. However, Raunak gets scared and falls unconscious.

Raunak gets bailed out, but Raj kidnaps him before he can return home. Shagun learns that Priya is hiding in her house and finds her. While Raj and Sumeet take Raunak to the hospital, wait for him to wake up, and confess the truth. Shagun decides to take Priya in front of the judge and save her son from all the allegations.

In the coming episode, Shagun calls her goons and takes Priya to the judge. However, before Shagun can head out, Shlok comes to Priya’s rescue. He locks Shagun and fights with the goons. However, Shagun manages to free herself and hits Shlok with a rod. Shagun knocks Shlok unconscious and takes Priya along. Meanwhile, Raunak gets conscious, and Sumeet decides to make him confess his crime.

How will Sumeet make Raunak confess the truth?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

