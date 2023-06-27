ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet from drowning in pool

A waiter to pushes Sumeet into a pool, leaving her struggling for her life. However, fate takes a different turn when Shlok rushes to the scene, diving into the water and bringing Sumeet out in Zee TV’s Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Jun,2023 11:17:03
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is witnessing thrilling drama. As per the plot, Raj and Sumeet learn that Shlok is not the Wonder Boy, and the latter breaks down. Sumeet attends a party wherein she meets with Shlok. However, she doesn’t speak to him. Later, Shlok’s brother Raunak takes an opportunity and proposes to Sumeet. However, Sumeet refuses his proposal, which angers Raunak. Meanwhile, Shlok gets happy.

Later, Shlok asks Sumeet to meet him. The latter goes to the café to meet Shlok. The latter gathers the courage to apologize and seek forgiveness from Sumeet. To everyone’s astonishment, Sumeet gives him a second chance, choosing to start over as friends. The journey of rebuilding trust and friendship begins for Shlok and Sumeet.

In the coming episode, Raunak angry by Sumeet refusal on his proposal resorts to extreme measures by bribing a waiter to push Sumeet into a pool, leaving her struggling for her life. However, fate takes a different turn when Shlok rushes to the scene, diving into the water and bringing Sumeet out.

Will Sumeet fall in love with Shlok?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

