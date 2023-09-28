Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Sumeet kidnaps real Adil, Shlok’s secret remains unrevealed

Shlok comes across the real Adil who arrives at Bilawal’s house. Soon, Shlok fools him and brings him to Sumeet. The latter kidnaps him to keep their secret intact and get out of Pakistan safely in Zee TV's long running show Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Sep,2023 17:59:13
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Sumeet comes to Bilawal’s house to find out about Shlok. And she finally learns that Akki and Shlok were staying with the family in a disguised look. Soon, an officer in the house gets Bilawal’s call who mentions Shlok attempting to escape India. Bilawal plans to kill Shlok while is escaping from the country. Sumeet plans to save Shlok from Bilawal. Meanwhile, Shlok and Akki along with a few Indians decide to escape from Pakistan via a secret way from the jungle.

Bilawal shoots Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed), leaving Sumeet shocked. While Sumeet prays to Lord Ganesha for Shlok and Akki’s safety, they miraculously appear before her. Sumeet is overjoyed to finally meet Shlok. They update the family on their well-being and later decide to leave Pakistan with Akki. However, Bilawal arrives and arrests Sumeet (Ashi Singh) for her misdeed.

In the coming episode, the embassy officer arrives and stops Sumeet’s arrest. Later, Sumeet and Shlok have a conversation in a secretive way. During their conversation, Shlok comes across the real Adil who arrives at Bilawal’s house. Soon, Shlok fools him and brings him to Sumeet. The latter kidnaps him to keep their secret intact and get out of Pakistan safely.

Sumeet is overjoyed to finally meet Shlok. They update the family on their well-being and later decide to leave Pakistan with Akki. However, Bilawal arrives and arrests Sumeet.

What will happen next? Will Sumeet manage keep the secret hidden?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

