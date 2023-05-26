ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Sumeet's kidnapper puts a big condition before Manmeet

Manmeet gets a call from a goon, who informs him about his daughter’s kidnap. The goon asks Manmeet to handover Cheeku to them in return for Sumeet in Zee TV’s show, Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 May,2023 14:07:02
Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As seen so far, Manmeet and Meet decide to celebrate Sumeet’s birthday at home. They plan the decoration and costume party. Sarkar, Mahinder, and Gunwanti decide to teach Meet a lesson during the birthday party by sending Cheeku away. Cheeku wears an animal costume at the party, and Mahinder sees him.

Gunwanti and Mahinder take Cheeku and try to escape. However, Meet’s Dadi sees them. Gunwanti and Mahinder get shocked. But they manage to fool her and take Cheeku. They hand over Cheeku to Kanika’s goons. However, at the party, Gunwanti and Mahinder get shocked to see Cheeku in Sumeet’s clothes. Meanwhile, Kanika gets astonished to see Sumeet. The family starts looking for Sumeet.

In the coming episode, Meet and Manmeet worry about Sumeet and hunt for him in the house. Soon, Manmeet gets a call from a goon, who make him talk to Sumeet. The latter requests her father to save her. Manmeet agrees to give the goons a huge amount in return for Sumeet. However, the goon asks Manmeet to hand over Cheeku to them in return for Sumeet.

What will happen next? Will Manmeet give away Cheeku to save his daughter Sumeet?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

