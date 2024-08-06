Mishri Serial Upcoming Twist: Mishri starts going to school; gets blamed for stealing jewellery

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Vaani (Megha Chakraborty) making the big decision of shifting to Raghav’s (Namish Taneja) household to learn about their culture and lifestyle. However, the going has been problematic for Vaani because her ideologies and that of Dadi do not match at all. Vaani was asked to cook a special bhog for brahmins. She preferred to order food from the hotel, but Mishri cooked food for them. Vaani got angry at Mishri for the same.

The upcoming episode will see the family enrolling Mishri in a school. At school, she will need a tab for her studies. Raghav who will be a visiting teacher at the same school will find Mishri in a problem for money and will buy her a tab. At the same time, Dadi’s jewels will get stolen from the house. When Mishri will come home with the tab, Dadi will accuse Mishri of stealing her jewels and selling them to buy a tab for herself.

How will Mishri justify her innocence?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.