Naagin 6 the weekend band popular show on Colors is proceeding towards its grand climax. With the end coming near, the fight for supremacy increases. Well, recently, the news of the return of actor Manit Joura in the role of Professor Jeet to Naagin 6, surprised fans. As we know, Jeet is the foster father of Prarthana (Tejasswi Prakash). Now, Jeet is back in a new avatar. He is the main villain who will want to avenge and destroy the Naagin clan.

As we know, Manit Joura was seen in a positive space earlier, and his character had met with his death.

The coming episodes will see the supremacy claimed by the evil force of Mahek (Mahek Chahal) and Jeet as they will join hands. They will have one main goal to go totally against Prarthana and the Naagin clan.

They will combine to form one powerful force, and will be all ready to fight against Prarthana. Their intention will be to stop the Naagin power.

What will happen next? Will Prarthana be able to sustain this fight?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.