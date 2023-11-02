Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store: Amresh accuses Natasha of kidnapping Golu

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see Amresh accusing Natasha of kidnapping Golu. There will be a big confrontation between them.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Nov,2023 12:19:06
Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the Navratri celebrations ending in disaster for the Dhawal family, as Golu got kidnapped. Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) who was aware of it tried to find Golu all by herself without Amresh and Amba knowing about it. Also, Hetal dancing at the Navratri function was not liked by Amba and Amresh. We also saw Dhawal and Natasha indulge in a Garba dance.

The coming episode will see Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) and Amba talk about how Natasha has become a problem for them. Amba will tell Amresh that slowly all in the family will be on the side of Natasha and will rebel against them.

Amresh will agree and will tell Amba that he will do something to stop Natasha.

The coming episode will finally see Amresh confronting Natasha and counting her mistakes. He will tell her that she has broken lot many rules of the Dhawal family, but he did not confront her for that. However, he will punish her for kidnapping Golu. Amresh will accuse Natasha of kidnapping Golu.

What will happen now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.

