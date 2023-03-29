Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama wherein the Pandya family is again tearing apart. Dhara (Shiny Doshi) has not been successful in holding Dev and Rishita in the house. Rishita has left the Pandya house yet again with her kids.

At this juncture, Shweta is planning a bigger game from the jail with the help of Shivank. Shivank also knows a big secret that is related to Dhara and her house.

The coming episode will see a ray of hope touch the Pandya family. As we know, all in the family gave their test to find out who can be a donor for Natasha’s kidney transplant.

Dhara will be happy with the news that she is the person whose kidney has matched with Natasha’s. She will tell her family that she is ready to donate her kidney to bring her family together once again.

Will Dhara get all support from her family?How will Rishita react when she will know the name of the donor?

