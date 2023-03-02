Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen exciting drama with Dhara (Shiny Doshi) being determined to throw Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) out of the house. Dhara has taken the big move of bringing Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma) into the Pandya house, without the knowledge of anyone. Only Krish is aware of this development. Since Raavi and Shiva are staying out of the house, Prerna is silently kept inside Raavi’s room. However, there is big danger looming always as Shweta wants that room all for Natasha.

The coming episode will see Shweta being adamant on wanting a room for Natasha. She will want to take Raavi’s room. However, Dhara will not know what to do, as Prerna will be inside the room with Krish. Krish and Prerna will be romancing in the room.

As we know, Shweta has gotten back into the life of Krish as his wife as they are not yet legally divorced. She demands everything from Krish and is forcibly calling him her husband.

Will Dhara be able to hide Prerna for long in the house?

