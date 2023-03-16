Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen exciting drama with both the kids Chutki and Chikoo getting to know about their true identities. While Chikoo has left the Pandya house along with Shesh and Mithoo, the Pandya brothers will face yet another obstacle.

Shiva (Kanwar Dhillon) has ended up meeting Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna), and this has resulted in his mental state deteriorating. His past comes in front of him at once, and he collapses. He is taken to the hospital where the doctors reveal that he has gone through partial memory loss. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about Shiva forgetting that he was ever married to Raavi (Alice Kaushik).

The doctors will tell the family not to put Shiva through any kind of mental worry. Hence the shocked and saddened Pandya family will be forced to ask Raavi to go out of the Pandya house, so that Shiva does not ask any questions.

What will Raavi do now?

