Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with both the kids Chutki and Chikoo getting to know about their true identities. While Chikoo has got to know that he is not Gautam and Dhara’s son but is adopted, Chutki will get to know that the Pandya family is her real family.

On the other hand, bigger drama will ensue when eventually Shiva (Kanwar Dhillon) will come in front of Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna). Yes, Shiva who has suffered from a mental imbalance and is being treated for the same, will be shocked to see Shweta before him. He will react wildly to it, and will get into the past, remembering all of the drama that had happened related to the kidnap of Chutki.

Shiva will soon be rushed to the hospital. After regaining consciousness, the family will be shocked to know that his mental state has gone back to several years. He will believe that he is still unmarried, and will forget that he is married to Raavi (Alice Kaushik).

OMG!!

What will Raavi do now?

