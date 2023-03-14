Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engrossing drama with both the kids Chutki and Chikoo getting to know about their real identities. While Chutki has gotten to know about the Pandyas being her real family and not Shweta, Chikoo has also gotten to know that he was adopted and is not the real son of Dhara and Gautam.

At this juncture, Shiva will in the coming episode finally come face to face with Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna).

Yes, as we have seen, Dhara and family have been doing all that they can to keep Shiva away from Shweta’s presence in the house. In fact, Raavi and Shiva were staying separately, with Shiva being asked to handle Pandya Store, so that he can be away from his house.

Now, during the Holi drama, Shiva will ultimately come face to face with Shweta. Shiva’s mental instability has always been a spot of bother, and we wonder how Shiva will react to seeing Shweta.

Will Shiva get better in his health after seeing Shweta?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.