Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen exciting drama wherein Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) has got back to the Pandya house. This time, she has come up with a big plan. She has seen that her divorce from Krish is not fully legalized, and she wants to stay in the Pandya house as the daughter-in-law. Krish arrives at the house and understands the confusion. Prerna is in shock to know about Shweta and Krish not being divorced.

The coming drama will see Shweta playing the divide-and-rule game. While Dhara (Shiny Doshi) will want to send Shweta out of the house, Shweta will brainwash Rishita (Simran Budharup) that only if Shweta stays in the Pandya house, Chutki will stay in the house. Otherwise, if she is thrown out, she will take Chutki with her.

Rishita will get emotional and will again lock horns with Dhara.

How will Dhara manage to keep Shweta away from Krish’s life?

