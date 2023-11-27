Pandya Store Spoiler: Amresh’s cunning move against Natasha

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) bagging permission to work from the Makwana family. As we know, Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha’s closeness has been worrying Amresh (Ankur Nayyar). He has tried all means to coax Dhawal to get Natasha’s sign on the Pandya Store papers.

The coming episode will see Amresh plotting his plan in a different way. Amresh will decide to get the papers signed by Natasha by deceit. He will now plan to deceive Dhawal too in the plan. Amresh will tell the daughters-in-law of the Makwana family that they will get a share in the new property that is being built. And he will ask all the four of them to sign on the papers. However, this is just an eyewash as the papers kept for Natasha will be the Pandya Store papers. Without much asking, Natasha will also sign the papers, which will make Amresh triumphant.

Pandya Store Ep 952 26th November Written Episode Update

Amba and Amresh got into their cunning plan. Amba got the signatures of Suman by pretending to be good. She also did not allow Natasha to get a doubt about what she was doing.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.