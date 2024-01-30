Pandya Store Spoiler: Chiku accuses Amresh of attempting to kill him

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with the Makwana house catching fire after Sandip attempted the acid attack on Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav). The whole family got stranded in the fire accident. However, they were rescued one by one from the smoke and fire. Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) fainted owing to his ill health and the Makwana family requested Pranali to turn into their saviour as she was a doctor by profession.

The coming episode will see a confusion erupting between Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) and Chiku (Sahil Uppal). Amresh and Chiku will be in the big hall which will be smokey after the fire. Amresh will want to get out of the hall and even close that door so that so smoke entered the other areas of the house. Amresh will be seen calling out to check if anyone is inside the hall. On seeing and hearing no other sound, Amresh will lock the door, without realizing that Chiku is inside. Chiku will see Amresh closing the door.

Chiku will battle with his situation and escape from the room. Later, Chiku will tell the family that Amresh was not bothered about him, and did not care to save him amid the fire. Amresh will tell him that it was a misunderstanding and nothing was done deliberately.

However, Chiku will express his anguish at Amresh. Chiku’s claim will be supported by Isha, and she will end up belittling her own brother.

Pandya Store Ep 1015 29th January Written Episode Update

During the dance and music celebration with Aditya Narayan, Dhawal was so happy to see Natasha there, that he got up on his own feet and started dancing.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.