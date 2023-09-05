Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see the real Chiku getting back to Somnath. He will arrive exactly when Natasha's vidaai will be happening.

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) getting married. Natasha and Suman had an emotional moment during the Vidaai of Natasha. Natasha will remember her moments with her parents and extended family.

Amidst all this, the coming episodes will see the real Chiku (Sahil Uppal) getting into Somnath after many years. Earlier, we saw the fake Chiku enter and kidnap Natasha from her wedding venue. There was drama seen before the wedding. But now happiness prevails with the wedding having happened.

The coming episode will see Chiku’s entry into Somnath and into the street happening exactly during vidaai of Natasha. He will see Suman and Chutki crying. He will also ask for forgiveness in his mind to Chutki as he could not be with her during her wedding. However he will touch the car and bid her adieu as her vidaai will happen.

Chiku would have come as part of the demolition team all set to demolish the buildings near the vicinity of Pandya Store and even Pandya Store.

Will Chiku disclose his identity?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.