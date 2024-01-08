Pandya Store Spoiler: Chiku gets to know a secret about Makwana family

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with drama happening at full force during the Haldi celebration of the dual weddings happening in the Makwana house. As we know, there was a Haldi fight between the two families which resulted in mayhem. Later, the story focussed on the Mehendi night where Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) was determined to stop the wedding at any cost.

We saw how Natasha entered the venue as the mehendi artist to put Mehendi on the bride. The coming episode will see Natasha doing the unexpected. While she will be putting the Mehendi on Suhani, the electricity will go off for a few minutes, during which Natasha will spoil the Mehendi and make a mess on Suhani’s hand. However, while she will be running away, Suhani will spot the girl to be Natasha and will complain to the family.

Amidst the chaos that will happen, Isha (Surabhi Das) unknowingly, will spill the beans on the politics happening in the Makwana house. She will reveal to Chiku (Sahil Uppal) about Bhavina Makwana having tension around the management of the house, and being eager to trounce Amresh and handle all responsibilities at work.

Pandya Store Ep 993 7th January Written Episode Update

Natasha questioned the reason as to why he was marrying Isha. Chiku was shocked to hear this coming from his sister.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.