Pandya Store Spoiler: Chiku’s shocking condition to get Isha home

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) working towards nullifying their marriage. Both have heavy hearts while doing so, but they are determined to part ways. The secret wedding of Isha (Surabhi Das) and Chiku (Sahil Uppal) in fact, added more hurt to Dhawal and Natasha’s strained relationship.

We saw how Amba reacted by taking sleeping pills after she got to know about the wedding of Isha and Chiku. She did that to avoid Amresh’s anger and resentment towards the wedding.

The coming episode will further see Chiku’s revenge. As we know, Chiku has married Isha only to seek revenge and not out of pure love. However, Isha is unaware of this fact. The episodes to air will see Amba finally giving her consent to the wedding of Isha and Chiku. However, Chiku will have a shocking condition to lay. He will tell all that he will want an apology from Amresh Makwana (Ankur Nayyar), wherein he will ask for his sister’s marriage with him with his hands folded. Amresh will resist and will scold his mother. However, Amresh will be forced by his mother’s love to take the big move. He will ask for Chiku’s hand for Isha with his hands folded. This will be a painful sequence wherein Chiku will even record Amresh’s pleading gesture.

Pandya Store Ep 987 1st January Written Episode Update

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.