Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha break up

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see Dhawal and Natasha getting into a big fight, and ending up calling off their wedding. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Aug,2023 12:46:30
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha break up 845945

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is seeing big drama happening at the pre-wedding ceremony of Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav). As we know, Amresh and his men spiked Natasha’s drink which made her lose her senses. Huge drama got created when Amresh was arrested by the police.

The problematic dance act of Natasha put all to embarrassment. Meanwhile, a big drama happened with the alcohol bottles that were put in Amresh’s car as a result of which he got arrested.

The coming episode will see a showdown between Dhawal and Natasha during the Sangeet ceremony. Dhawal will humiliate Natasha for drinking on her big day without understanding what exactly happened. He will accuse her for being the reason for his brother’s arrest. Natasha too will be furious at Dhawal’s attitude. She will try to explain that she just had juice and nothing else, and does not know how she ended up drinking. A huge fight will erupt between them at the end of which the two will decide to part ways and call off their wedding.

Will the wedding really be called off?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box
Related Post
Anupamaa Spoiler: OMG!! Pregnant Kavya has a fall 845941
Anupamaa Spoiler: OMG!! Pregnant Kavya has a fall
Titlie Spoiler: Garv tries to destroy the evidence 845922
Titlie Spoiler: Garv tries to destroy the evidence
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara suffers an anxiety attack 845906
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara suffers an anxiety attack
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana hits Kunal; assumes him to be a thief 845895
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana hits Kunal; assumes him to be a thief
Review of Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rich spectacle of a wonderful script and great performances 845754
Review of Star Plus’ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rich spectacle of a wonderful script and great performances
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva in shock on seeing Rana Villa on fire 845742
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva in shock on seeing Rana Villa on fire
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal returns to screen with SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 845944
Exclusive: Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal returns to screen with SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Exclusive: Ankur Dwivedi to enter Dangal TV’s Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani 845919
Exclusive: Ankur Dwivedi to enter Dangal TV’s Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Babban plans to kidnap Neerja 845913
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Babban plans to kidnap Neerja
‘Feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana 845912
‘Feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana
Ektaa R Kapoor gives Ayushmann his biggest opening till date! Dream Girl 2 makes an amazing splash at the box office with "10.69" crores! The weekend will gain a robust number! 845901
Ektaa R Kapoor gives Ayushmann his biggest opening till date! Dream Girl 2 makes an amazing splash at the box office with “10.69” crores! The weekend will gain a robust number!
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta escapes Nidhi's deadly trap once again 845893
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta escapes Nidhi’s deadly trap once again
Read Latest News