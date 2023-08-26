Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha break up

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is seeing big drama happening at the pre-wedding ceremony of Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav). As we know, Amresh and his men spiked Natasha’s drink which made her lose her senses. Huge drama got created when Amresh was arrested by the police.

The problematic dance act of Natasha put all to embarrassment. Meanwhile, a big drama happened with the alcohol bottles that were put in Amresh’s car as a result of which he got arrested.

The coming episode will see a showdown between Dhawal and Natasha during the Sangeet ceremony. Dhawal will humiliate Natasha for drinking on her big day without understanding what exactly happened. He will accuse her for being the reason for his brother’s arrest. Natasha too will be furious at Dhawal’s attitude. She will try to explain that she just had juice and nothing else, and does not know how she ended up drinking. A huge fight will erupt between them at the end of which the two will decide to part ways and call off their wedding.

Will the wedding really be called off?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.