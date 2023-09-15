Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) sneaking out with Hetal to celebrate Rakshabandhan. While Natasha tied Rakhi to her brothers, she created a situation where Hetal could meet her brother and tie Rakhi. The two of them had an emotional reunion. As we know, Amresh has problems with Hetal’s father and brother and hence he does not allow Hetal to be in touch with her family.

The coming episode will see Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) being witness to Hetal meeting her brother with the help of Natasha. Dhawal will be angry, while the ladies will wonder whether Dhawal will go and tell Amresh about it.

The coming episode will see Dhawal coming home but not letting out the truth of what he saw. However, Dhawal will question Natasha in their room. He will ask her why she goes on to do things against his brother. Natasha will tell Dhawal that celebrating Rakshabandhan is not a sin. Dhawal will get angry and will ask Natasha whether he can misbehave with her Dama and brothers in the same way she does with her family.

This will create a fight between the two of them.

Natasha wanted to celebrate Rakshabandhan. She made a plan with Hetal to sneakily go out of the house and meet their brothers. However, Amba got suspicious about Natasha’s moves.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.