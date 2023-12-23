Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal gets shot

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) getting trapped in the jungle. There was a plan to poach animals in the wee hours in the jungle. Dhawal and Natasha accidentally saw an animal getting killed. Initially, they believed that there was a ghost on the hunt, but later, understood that someone was trying to kill them. They were attacked, and dragged in the muddy path. They got injured but tried their best to save themselves.

Natasha in the coming episode, will get to know the fact when she will overhear the tribal people talking to the man who headed the poaching plan. She will tell Dhawal about it and together, they will try to find a way out of the jungle. At night, however, they will find a place to rest and will sleep.

In the morning, they will try to run when the tribal people will yet again spot them. They will aim a gun at them and will shoot. Dhawal will be shot on his hand, and will fall injured. Natasha will not know what to do. On the other hand, the Makwanas will get to know that Dhawal and Natasha are missing from the college camping sight.

Pandya Store Ep 978 22nd December Written Episode Update

Dhawal and Natasha were engulfed in big danger in the jungle where their lives were in danger.

What will happen?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.