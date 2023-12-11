Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal throws Natasha out of the house

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) deciding to choose Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) over his wife Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav). Dhawal told Amresh to get back home, and also give back Pandya Store to Natasha, in return for which he will divorce Natasha. Amresh agreed to this, and returned home.

Dhawal was seen to be sad and affected as he did not want to go away from Natasha’s life. On the other hand, Natasha hoped that Dhawal would do something to help her out.

The coming episode will see Dhawal getting into action and deciding to throw Natasha out of the house after she signs the divorce papers. Even when Hetal and others tried stopping the divorce from happening, Amresh scolded them and asked Dhawal and Natasha to decide between themselves.

Dhawal would hold Natasha’s hand and drag her out of the house. This act will pain both Dhawal and Natasha. However, Amresh and Amba will be happy as they have finally secured their house from Natasha.

Pandya Store Ep 966 10th December Written Episode Update

Dhawal got the divorce papers and asked Natasha to sign them. A few in the Makwana family rebelled and asked Natasha and Dhawal not to divorce each other.

But will Dhawal be happy after sending Natasha out?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.