Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha knows the truth

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) being on the threshold of getting married to Suhani. However, Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) wants Dhawal back for herself, and does not feel that Dhawal intends to marry Suhani too. Hence she has worked on plans to stop the wedding. The daughters-in-law of the Makwana household do not want Dhawal to marry Suhani. They have seen the love for Dhawal in Natasha’s eyes and have sided her, but also fear the wrath of Amresh at the same time.

We wrote about Natasha not giving up and thinking of kidnapping Suhani, the bride-to-be. She is looking at avenues to force Dhawal to come out with the truth that he has not been able to forget Natasha.

The coming episode will see Pranali not able to handle the stress around Dhawal marrying someone else. She will have an emotional talk with Natasha and will tell her that Dhawal has always loved Natasha.

Pranali will break the truth of how Amresh is responsible for the separation of Dhawal and Natasha, and now Amresh asked Dhawal to choose between Pandya Store for Natasha and leaving her.

Natasha will be shocked to know the truth. She will vow to motivate Dhawal to speak the truth that he loves her.

Pandya Store Ep 999 14th January Written Episode Update

Natasha took Sandip to task when he tried to misbehave with her. She ended up slapping him and making him run out of the room.

Will Natasha be able to do this?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.