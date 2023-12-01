Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha shattered with the demolition of Pandya Store

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with the shocking twist engulfing the fans of the show in sorrow. Yes, the drama that is happening is about the demolition of the Pandya Store, that has been nurtured and taken care of so well by generations. We have seen the Pandya brothers strive hard to keep their shop in good stead. And when the property was transferred to Chutki, Gautam Pandya had asked Chutki to take care of it very well. And now, the store is being demolished. This is a big twist in the tale.

As we know, the Makwanas have taken the signature of Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) by deceit. Natasha felt she along with the other daughters-in-law of the house were getting a share in the mall that was being built up. That was what Amresh told them to deceive Natasha.

As we know, Natasha and Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) had gone for their date when the order was passed for demolition. Chiku (Sahil Uppal) and the entire Pandya family will be shocked to see the signatures of Natasha on the papers.

With the demolition happening, Natasha will get to know the startling truth that she was deceived into signing the papers. She will try to make her brothers and family understand, but all will be in shock.

Natasha will be shattered to see her Pandya Store being reduced to mere dust.

Pandya Store Ep 956 30th November Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.