Pandya Store Spoiler: Shalini fakes an injury to stay in Makwana house; Natasha knows her intentions

Pandya Store the Star Plus television show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Dolly being attacked by burglars, who have entered the Makwana mansion with the intention of stealing. Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) has come to Dolly’s rescue, and has asked her to bolt herself in a room safely. Natasha tried to fight the goons, but ultimately called for Dhawal’s (Rohit Chandel) help.

The upcoming episode will see Dhawal coming along with Shalini (Sudipti Parmar). The two of them will fight the goons. Shalini who has this idea of staying in the Makwana house to get closer to Amresh, will deliberately injure herself on her leg. She will wince in pain, and Dhawal and Natasha will take care of her.

Shalini will call her own person as the doctor and will let him tell Dhawal and Natasha that her leg injury seems to be bad and that she requires rest and further tests, so that Dhawal can put pressure on Amresh to let her stay in the Makwana house. However, in the upcoming episodes, Natasha will get to know Shalini’s real intentions and will threaten to send her off the house.

Pandya Store Ep 1104 23rd April Written Episode Update

The Makwanas went to the temple to offer their prayers as Dolly announced her pregnancy. In their absence, Dolly was attacked by burglars who entered the Makwana house. However, Natasha came to Dolly’s rescue and fought the burglars, after asking Dolly to be safe.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.