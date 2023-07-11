ADVERTISEMENT
Pandya Store Spoiler: Suman refuses to stay with her sons

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins will see Suman making an important decision for her own future. The heartbroken mother will refuse to stay with any of her four sons. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 Jul,2023 17:20:38
Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen shocking twists that have led to the partition of the Pandya property. As we know, the Pandya brothers are moving out of the house, after taking their respective share. It is upsetting news for all in the family, but the decision has been taken. We wrote about how Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan) had an emotional breakdown as he felt that with his brothers moving away, Dhara (Shiny Doshi) will have a heartbreak as she has been more than a mother to them.

We also wrote about how Gautam requested his brothers to not divide the property into four shares, and that he does not want a share. Gautam will ask his brothers to just give him Pandya Store. The brothers will readily oblige to it. Gautam will have an emotional separation from his family.

However, it will be Suman’s decision that will stun all. While Gautam and Dhara will assume that Suman will come with them, Shiva and Dev will protest and will want to have their mother with them. Suman will refuse and will ask them not to fight. She will tell all of them that she has decided to not stay with anyone and will rather move to an old home.

What will happen next?

Pandya Store is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for interesting updates.

Srividya Rajesh

