Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama wherein Radha consumed the poisoned kheer and vomited blood. She has been brought to the hospital by Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and family. The doctor told the family that Radha is critical with the poison spreading all over her body. At this juncture, Mohan faced another problem with Damini tactfully getting Kadambari arrested for poisoning the kheer that she made.

Mohan is now worried for his mother too. Mohan will in the coming episode put the big responsibility of staying with Radha in the hospital while he will go to the police station to look at formalities to get his mother out from jail.

The coming episode will focus on Gungun’s sincerity and love towards Radha. She will put a chair and will stand upon it so that she is able to see Radha’s face from the glass covering in the door. Seeing Radha, Gungun will pray for her wellbeing. Tulsi will also pray for Radha’s recovery.

Will Radha get back her consciousness? Will she be out of danger?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.