Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan race against time to participate in last round of the contest

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha and Mohan racing against time to participate in the last and deciding round of the competition.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Oct,2023 16:02:22
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Kaveri masterminding the death of Gungun. She along with Damini hired men who pushed the stretcher of Gungun outside the window of the hospital. However, we saw how Tulsi saved Gungun’s life. All of this tension averted Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) from taking part in the last round of the contest. They were running late for the contest.

The coming episode will see Gungun telling her parents over the video call that she is fine, and will motivate them to defeat Damini by taking part in the last round and winning the competition.

Radha and Mohan will decide to go ahead with the contest. With time ticking, they will take a speed boat to reach the venue. However, KK (Ankit Siwach) will be forced to announce the winner even without Radha and Mohan taking part.

Damini’s men came to kidnap Gungun. And when things went wrong, Gungun was pushed towards the window of the hospital, wherein the stretcher carrying Gungun dashed against the glass and went out.

Will Radha and Mohan be allowed to take part?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Read Latest News