Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Rahul in trouble at the hands of terrorists

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Radha (Neeharika Roy) getting back the Trivedi house from Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty). With happiness getting back at the Trivedi household, Mohan and Radha will feel complete. Their happiness will be doubled with the news of Ketki’s pregnancy. This news will bring joy all over. However, an unknown person intruded into the house as a servant sent by Dulari.

The coming episode will reveal that he will be a part of a terrorist gang who will plan a flight hijack. They will decide to have Radha as their trump card. The servant will steal Radha’s bag. When everyone will be out, the servant will let in his team of men who will assemble to make the bomb at the Trivedi house.

Their idea will be to hijack the plane and give it an impression that Radha is the hijacker and the main person involved in the hijack.

However, when they will be making the bomb, Rahul (Ranveer Singh Malik) will get into the house. He will notice some weird activities in one of the rooms of the house. On looking inside, he will spot the terrorists at work. He will lock them up in the room and will try to call the police. However, Rahul will soon be attacked and will be injected with some medicine which will make him unconscious.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 543 8th November Written Episode Update

Are the Trivedi family getting into major trouble now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.