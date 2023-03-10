Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is working out the heavy-duty drama with the kheer poison and its aftereffects being played out. As we know, Radha (Neeharika Roy) consumed the poisoned Kheer and vomited blood. She was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed to be critical.

The police came and arrested Kadambari for the crime and this worried Mohan. Mohan has now made Damini’s life hell and is watching her every step. Now Damini will make an about-turn.

She will work on a new plan. The coming episode will see Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) getting herself arrested. She will give a statement at the police station that she added poison to the kheer.

Radha on the other hand, will get conscious and will come to the police station to save Kadambari. But she will be dumbfounded to see Damini in jail.

What is Damini’s counterplan now?

