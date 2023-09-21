Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini vows to destroy Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) playing her cards well and holding authority over the Trivedi property. She has forced Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) to get out of his own house with his family. As we know, Damini laid before Mohan the condition of sending Radha (Neeharika Roy) out of his life and house so that they could stay in the house. However, Mohan chose Radha and the family decided to move out of the Trivedi house. Even the servants preferred to go with the Trivedis and nobody wanted to stay with Damini.

The coming episode will see Damini cringe in anger. She will say that though they got what they wanted to achieve, the victory is not yet in their hands. Damini will proclaim that the battle will be won when she will destroy Radha completely and this will happen when she will destroy Mohan and the entire family.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 494 20th September Written Episode Update

What will Damini plan to do now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.