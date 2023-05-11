ADVERTISEMENT
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gets emotional about Radha's importance in her life

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gungun getting emotional and telling Mohan about how important Radha is to her in her life.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 May,2023 15:41:08
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the shocking twist of Radha (Neeharika Roy) getting trapped inside the cold freezer room. Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) has her plan in place as she trapped Radha’s big move of finding out about the number that Mohan was messaged on. As we know, Tulsi had sent a message before her death on Mohan’s phone. But Radha proved that the phone number was not Tulsi’s and was shocked to see that Damini had registered the number in Mohan’s name.

Now with Radha caught in the cold room, she is freezing. However, she is praying that she receives some help from the outside world. She is also worried that Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) will be stunned to death on not tracing her after he had wished for her to go out of his life.

The coming episode will see Gungun being sad and emotional about Mohan’s words of not wanting to see Radha again. She will be seen confronting her father and telling him that Radha means a lot to her and that she is her mother. Gungun will say that she has never seen her mother, but Banke Bihari gave her a new mother in Radha.

Mohan will be hurt and emotional too on hearing Gungun. He will wish that he had not said what he had said and will try to console Gungun.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

