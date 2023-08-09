Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun realizes her mistake; apologizes to Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) crying her heart out, sitting in her cell in jail about how Gungun feels that she has killed Tulsi. Mohan as we know, did show Gungun the fact when he was about to slap Gungun, and it required Radha to come and save Gungun.

The coming episode will see Gungun crying over Radha’s photo, failing to understand why Radha had to kill her mother and again try to save her from getting slapped by Mohan. Mohan will stealthily come to Gungun’s room and will take her to a deserted place. He will sit there and talk frankly to Gungun. Mohan will explain how Radha has brought happiness to the family and how she managed to unite him with Gungun.

Mohan will ask Gungun to touch her heart and think if Radha can ever kill anyone. Gungun will be perplexed and will finally realize that she has been trapped in someone’s plan. Gungun will herself come out with the answer and will wonder if Damini has done all this.

Gungun will request Mohan that she wants to talk to Radha. Mohan will dial up a lady constable in the police station and will request her to give the phone to Radha. Gungun and Radha will have an emotional outburst in the video call, wherein Gungun will apologize to Radha and tell her that she wonders how she believed that Radha could kill her mother.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.