Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan coming to Radha's rescue. They will unite for a cause to teach Damini and Jwala a lesson.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen major drama around the death scare on Radha (Neeharika Roy). With a shoot at sight order given for Radha, her life has been in danger for some time now. We saw how Jwala Devi abducted the entire Trivedi family and tortured them. She talked to Radha and asked her to surrender if she wanted to see the Trivedi family alive. On the other hand, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) escaped from captivity and tried to save Radha.

The coming episode will see Mohan coming near the place where Jwala has kept his family captive. As we have already written, Radha has entered the place. Damini is aiming her gun at Radha and is about to shoot.

The coming episode will see Mohan miraculously entering at the right moment to save Radha’s life. He will knock down the huge door with a heavy wheel which will run into the premise and take the bullet shot by Damini. Mohan and Radha will unite and stand as a strong force. Gungun will also come and tell Damini that she cannot kill her parents.

Mohan’s idea of using Koyel to take a video and make it viral will work. Mohan would have placed his video on his mobile and it would have recorded and sent all that was happening to Koyel. Koyel would have made every bad deed of Jwala viral and this will go against her.

Mohan and Radha will unite while Damini will wonder what to do next.

What will happen now?

