Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan gets angry at Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Tulsi’s (Keerti Nagpure) return shocking everyone, especially Radha (Neeharika Roy). Radha very well knows that this cannot be Tulsi, and that Tulsi is dead as she has been interacting with her soul all the while.

Radha wants to expose Tulsi and also Kadambari, but cannot as the family firmly believes that the lady who has come is Tulsi. Tulsi even talked about her family and recollected major moments of the past.

Mohan also told the story of how he met Tulsi after being called to a hospital.

The coming drama will see Radha getting angry at Kadambari and asking her to tell the family about it not being Tulsi. But Kadambari will express that she is Tulsi. Radha will get angry at Kadambari and will yell at her. This will be heard by Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and he will scold Radha for being rude at his mother.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 626 28th January Written Episode Update

How will Radha handle the whole fiasco?

