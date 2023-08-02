Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan proposes the idea of wedding to Damini

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) meeting Radha (Neeharika Roy) in jail and confessing his love for her. He was seen taking the marital vows with Radha and promised to help her out and get her back in his life. He said that he knew that Damini (Sambhbana Mohanty) was behind this act, and vowed to expose the real face of Damini.

At home, Mohan pretended as though he is lost after Radha’s deceit in love. When Damini made the plan of leaving home along with her mother, Mohan was seen stopping her.

The coming episode will see a big turnaround in Mohan’s behaviour which will be appalling to the family. He will not only stop Damini, but will also propose love to her. He will tell her that he has been cheated in love by both Tulsi and Radha and deserves love from her now. Mohan will immediately be seen proposing love to her and will ask her if she will marry him.

Damini will be taken aback and so will the entire family. Tulsi will be upset and will try to tell Mohan that he has to focus only on Radha now. Shekhar will be perplexed and will call Mohan a chameleon.

What will Mohan do now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

