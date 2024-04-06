Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radhika mistakes Mohan for being a kidnapper; hits him

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the frequent hit and misses of Radhika (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) in the recent times. As we know, they have entered the same temple to offer their prayers. Radhika has come with her son Manan, and Mohan has brought Ketki’s daughter along. Radhika started to sing Bhajan at the temple, and Manan silently moved from there and walked.

Manan bumped into Mohan and the two had a talk. Mohan on hearing the song, assumed that it was Radha’s voice. Manan told Mohan that it was his mother singing. Mohan wanted to meet Manan’s mother.

The coming episode will see Mohan walking along with Manan on the temple premises. Radhika will be told about a kidnapper dressed in black, being on the loose. She will fear Manan being kidnapped. At the same time, she will see a man in a black hoodie take Manan away, she will also see the man with another kid, and will assume him to be a kidnapper. She will throw a coconut at the man and injure him.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 692 5th April Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

As we know, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has recently gone through a generation leap, which has seen the entry of Manit Joura into the life of Radha. Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) have separated. The plot has shifted from Vrindavan to Delhi where Mohan lives with Gungun. Radha lives as Radhika and is married to Yug and they have a son Manan.