Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi demands her mangalsutra from Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) facing an uphill battle with the entry of Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) in Mohan’s (Shabir Ahluwalia) life. As we know, Radha is well aware that this is not the real Tulsi and that the real Tulsi is dead long back. However, she is not able to prove it to Mohan as Tulsi has spread her magic all around the house with every family member.

Tulsi has started to play her game. She tried sending Radha out of the house, but Mohan stopped that from happening. Tulsi wanted to enjoy her time with Mohan in bed, but Mohan averted it by telling some reason.

Tulsi and Radha are at loggerheads with Tulsi openly challenging Radha that she will take the most precious thing from her.

The coming episode will focus on Tulsi demanding her mangalsutra. Mohan will be shocked as the same mangalsutra is now worn by Radha. Without any option, Mohan will go to Radha to ask for the mangalsutra. Radha will be stunned at Mohan’s decision. Radha will ask Mohan to take it away from her neck. Tulsi will be happy that her plan is working.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 633 4th February Written Episode Update

Tulsi questioned Radha about her husband and Radha expressed how loving her husband was.

What will happen now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.