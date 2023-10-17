Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha forces Mohan to accept Damini's condition

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha forcing Mohan to accept Damini's shocking condition. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Oct,2023 14:22:54
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) being shaken by the ghastly accident of Gungun that has left her in the jaws of death. She needs immediate surgery for which Mohan needs money. Radha and Mohan are devastated by the happening and do not know where to get the money from.

At this juncture, Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) plans to utilize the situation to her own advantage and get Mohan for herself. As we know, Mohan decided to go and seek Damini’s help for the money. We saw how Mohan approached Damini for help. Damini put before him a shocking condition that shattered Mohan. Damini told Mohan that she was ready to shell expenses towards Gungun’s surgery and recovery, but she had a condition for it. She told Mohan that he needs to spend a night with her in return for the money.

The coming episode will see Mohan in dire shock and desperation to save his kid. He will cry before Radha that he is a helpless father. Radha will ask Mohan about Damini’s reply. Mohan will tell Radha about the condition that Damini has kept to save Gungun. Radha will tie a black thread around Mohan’s wrist and will encourage him to go to Damini and accept her proposal. She will tell Mohan that Damini will not be able to use Mohan the way she wants.

Mohan will be shocked at Radha’s reaction. But for the sake of his daughter, he will go to Damini who will intend on bedding Mohan.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 520 16th October Written Episode Update

Damini told Mohan the shocking condition that he will have to spend a night with him, in return for the money that was needed for Gungun’s surgery.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

