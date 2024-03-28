Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Vicky misbehaves with Poonam

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Poonam (Trupti Mishra) trying her best to expose the secret affair of Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) and Vicky (Ankit Raaj). However, Shaina saw to it that Raj (Karamm Rajpal) did not believe in Poonam’s words. Shaina on the other hand, made a big issue when she saw Poonam in bed with Raj.

The coming episode will see Vicky being attracted towards Poonam all the more. He will watch her when she will come out of her bath. He will also take a video of her dressing up. Vicky will try to misbehave with Poonam. It will be a tough situation for Poonam to deal with, and she will call for help. Raj will be about to enter the house, and will hear the pleas of Poonam.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 43 27th March Written Episode Update

Poonam plotted to record Vicky and Shaina’s closeness, but fell prey to her own idea. She ended up getting into a box, which led her to Raj’s room.

What will happen now?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.