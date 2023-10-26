Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua cuts all ties with Heena

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Dua cutting all ties with Heena and getting angry at her. Read to know how Dua will react to Heena's humiliation now.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Oct,2023 18:14:40
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua cuts all ties with Heena 864492

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists in the form of Dua (Aditi Sharma) taking the upper hand when it came to saving Kaynaat’s kid growing in her womb. We saw how Heena and Gazal planned to abort Kaynaat’s kid even without Kaynaat knowing it. However, it was Dua (Aditi Sharma) and her efforts that stopped this big plan. Not only did Dua save Kaynaat’s image but also stopped the ladies assembled from humiliating Haider (Karanvir Sharma).

Back home, Dua came in and saved Dadi Ammi and Ravi when she searched the whole house and saw them in the store room. Haider and Rahat knew of Heena, Gazal and Gulnaaz’s motives. Rahat slapped both his wives and even told Heena that his biggest mistake in life was not to give her the divorce.

The coming episode will see Heena taking her anger yet again on Dua. She will go to slap Haider when he will side Dua. Dua will hold Heena’s hand. Heena will further humiliate Dua. This will be when Dua’s patience will break and she will stop addressing Heena as Ammi. She will start calling her Haider Ki Ammi. This will shock the entire family.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 296 25th October Written Episode Update

Heena tried to stab Dua with a knife, when Dua protected herself by holding the knife with her hand. Dua was badly bruised with her hand bleeding. Haider took care of Dua and nursed her wound.

What step will Haider take now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bhagya Lakshmi: Is Lakshmi dead?  864695
Bhagya Lakshmi: Is Lakshmi dead? 
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider and Dua to reunite? 864658
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider and Dua to reunite?
Pandya Store: Natasha gets to know about Hetal's dilemma 864626
Pandya Store: Natasha gets to know about Hetal’s dilemma
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG!! Samrudh returns, this time to marry Durva 864623
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG!! Samrudh returns, this time to marry Durva
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Keerat helps Angad to escape 864608
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Keerat helps Angad to escape
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu gets shattered upon knowing Manjiri's truth 864595
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu gets shattered upon knowing Manjiri’s truth

Latest Stories

Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos 864741
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain 864859
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video] 864856
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video]
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace 864655
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire 864619
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire
Hansika Motwani's Quirky Style In Crop Top And Jeans, Vacay Goals 864652
Hansika Motwani’s Quirky Style In Crop Top And Jeans, Vacay Goals
Read Latest News