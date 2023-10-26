Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua cuts all ties with Heena

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists in the form of Dua (Aditi Sharma) taking the upper hand when it came to saving Kaynaat’s kid growing in her womb. We saw how Heena and Gazal planned to abort Kaynaat’s kid even without Kaynaat knowing it. However, it was Dua (Aditi Sharma) and her efforts that stopped this big plan. Not only did Dua save Kaynaat’s image but also stopped the ladies assembled from humiliating Haider (Karanvir Sharma).

Back home, Dua came in and saved Dadi Ammi and Ravi when she searched the whole house and saw them in the store room. Haider and Rahat knew of Heena, Gazal and Gulnaaz’s motives. Rahat slapped both his wives and even told Heena that his biggest mistake in life was not to give her the divorce.

The coming episode will see Heena taking her anger yet again on Dua. She will go to slap Haider when he will side Dua. Dua will hold Heena’s hand. Heena will further humiliate Dua. This will be when Dua’s patience will break and she will stop addressing Heena as Ammi. She will start calling her Haider Ki Ammi. This will shock the entire family.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 296 25th October Written Episode Update

Heena tried to stab Dua with a knife, when Dua protected herself by holding the knife with her hand. Dua was badly bruised with her hand bleeding. Haider took care of Dua and nursed her wound.

What step will Haider take now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.